Mike Pence visits WV

West Virginia had a presidential visit today less than 24 hours after Republicans had to pull their GOP Healthcare Plan.

Vice President Mike Pence was welcomed by a crowd of dozens of Trump and Pence Supporters. They had been taking part in what was called a "Make America Great" march. Those were happening all over the country today.

In the speech he gave which was about 10 minutes long he talked about healthcare...a big topic right now after house republicans pulled the Obamacare repeal bill yesterday.

He also talked about tax cuts...small businesses and the coal industry...saying Trump digs coal.

"It means that they are just people like us who are concerned and who love us and who want to make america great again and its just nice to know that he is one of us," said Jill Turner.

After his speech he met with some crowd members..shaking their hands..talking with them...even taking selfies with some. Among all the supporters here there were not any people here that we saw protesting Pence's visit.