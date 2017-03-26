Woman Found Dead; Man Stabbed as Steubenville Police Investigate Two Overnight Crimes

UPDATE 12:17 p.m.:

Steubenville Police have released the name of the woman who was found dead Sunday morning.

According to Chief Bill McCafferty, Latora Magsby, 26, of Chicago was found with what appeared to be gunshot wounds.

Police are still waiting on the autopsy report to confirm that information.

Magsby's body was found after a woman who lived nearby noticed the door open to that apartment.

The woman looked in and reportedly saw Magsby's body and called the police, who confirmed her dead at the scene.

Police are also continuing the investigation of several shots fired outside of the old Elks Club at Fifth in Washington Streets.

At around 3:00 a.m. Sunday, police were called to the area where they discovered at least eight shell casings.

They reported that a man was also stabbed in the leg with glass.

Police are currently investigation the incidents as two separate crimes.

--------------------

ORIGINAL:

The Steubenville Police Department is investigating two different crimes that happened very early Sunday morning.

Officers were called to the area of Fifth and Washington Streets for a report of shots fired just after 3 a.m. According to police reports, the responding officer heard shots from the 300 Block of Garfield Avenue before being dispatched to the area.

When officers arrived, they found a shooting scene outside of the former Elks Club. According to Police Chief Bill McCafferty, officers located seven 9MM spent casings and a .140 spent casing.

Officers found one person who had been stabbed in the leg with glass and was taken to the hospital to be treated.

A short time later, police got a call from Arden Avenue by a woman who said she was coming home after being out for the night. She noticed a door ajar in a garage apartment and looked inside. The woman told police she saw a black woman that appeared to be bloody laying on a bed.

When police got there, they found that woman, from Chicago, dead. Her name is expected to be released on Monday, pending notification of her family. McCafferty said the woman appeared to have gunshot wounds, but she could have been stabbed.

According to McCafferty, the crimes remain under investigation as two separate incidents. They could be connected, but officers need to complete their investigation before making that determination.

Right now, no one is in custody regarding either incident. Anyone with information is asked to call Steubenville Police at 740-283-6090, or the anonymous Lauttamus Security Crime Fighters tip line at 1-800-223-0312. All calls will be kept confidential.

More information is expected to be released in the coming days.