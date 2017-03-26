UPDATE: Woman Arrested in Connection to Warwood Robberies

UPDATE:



According to Wheeling Police Public Information Officer Philip Stahl, Roeder was arrested and taken into custody Sunday evening.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The Wheeling Police Department has issued an arrest warrant following two separate robberies that happened late Saturday night in the Warwood shopping plaza.

According to Public Information Officer Philip Stahl, the first attempted robbery happened at 9:50 p.m. at Subway. A woman reportedly walked into the business and showed a needle to the employee before asking for money. She left the restaurant without taking anything.

Shortly before midnight, a woman approached a clerk at the Warwood Kroger with an unknown object asking for money. Police said the Kroger employee gave the woman money, and she left the plaza area.

Police do think both crimes were committed by Wendy L. Roeder, 38, of Wheeling. At the time she was reportedly wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt.

She is white with brown hair, and she wears glasses and has a tattoo on her right arm. Roeder also has a thin build.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Roeder is asked to call the Wheeling Police Department at 304-234-3664. Information can also be called into the anonymous Lauttamus Security Crime Fighters tip line. That number is 1-800-223-0312. Calls will remain confidential.