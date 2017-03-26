"He's Alive!" an Easter tradition for many local families

If you are from the Wheeling area, chances are you have heard of the Easter production, "He's Alive!"

For 15 years, Heaven Bound Ministries has put together the production to tell the Christian story of Easter and the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

The show always falls on the weekend of Palm Sunday and hopes to bring people to Christianity through music and theater.

"Our ultimate hope would be that those who would be hearing and listening would realize what it really means, and then take it to be part of their lives as we have," said Bill Childers, playing a fisherman.

"He's Alive!" Was first performed in 1996 and has since grown into an annual production with more than 280 cast and crews members from several churches and denominations.

In order to make it come to life each year, they say it takes a village.

"It's kind of like moving Napoleon's army. From water to props to costumes, you name it, it has to happen for over 200 people. It's a great thing, and every year it comes together," said board member Mike Hooper.

There are 11 people who have participated every single year, and many people say it is part of their Easter tradition to be a part of the cast. For some, it is a family affair.

"There's no better joy than to have your child with you when you're doing something for Christ. She's sang now for three or four years. Now, she has the solo, so it's a big deal for our family. You don't have to ask what we're doing around Easter time. Everyone knows we're doing "He's Alive!" said Mike Fador who is joined in the cast by his daughter Kimber.

You can see "He's Alive!" at the Capitol Theater on Friday, April 7th and Saturday, April 8th at 7:30 p.m. or Sunday, April 9th at 3:30 p.m..

There is no cost for admission.