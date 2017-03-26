W.Va. Senate Expected to Vote on Greyhound Racing Bill Monday

The West Virginia Senate is expected to vote Monday on a bill that would end the West Virginia Greyhound Breeding Development Fund.

In an attempt to balance the state budget, the bill passed the Senate's second reading on Friday.

Representatives in the Northern Panhandle have spoken out against this bill, as it would directly impact the Wheeling Island Hotel-Casino-Racetrack.

District 2 Senator Mike Maroney is opposed, saying ending the greyhound racing program would leave more than a thousand people unemployed just from the Wheeling racetrack alone.

He said that could spell the beginning of the end. "If in fact the Breeder's Fund is not funded, and there's decoupling, and we lose the greyhound racing, now you're left with a casino," Maroney said.

"The table games were added to the casino on a referendum so they could be taken off on a simple ballot referendum. This could be a first step in losing the entire facility. If you want to start talking money and jobs, if that happens, it could be astronomical of a negative impact on this valley," he continued.

Senator Maroney said that while cutting the program would save the state money, it could cost more in the long run as those laid off may apply for unemployment and will no longer be paying income tax.

If Senate Bill 437 is passed Monday, it will move on to the House of Delegates for consideration.