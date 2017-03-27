Two Involved in Drug Bust Remain on Bond, Monitored Home Confinement

UPDATE 3:05 p.m.:

Two people involved in an Ohio County drug bust appeared in court Monday morning.

Tysheikh Bey and Jaymie Rausch are both facing drug charges after police reportedly found oxycodone, a one-pot meth lab, and drug paraphernalia in a home on South Broadway Street on Wheeling Island.

Bey and Rausch waived to circuit court, and are currently under monitored home confinement.

The court ordered Rausch to stay away from 44 South Broadway Street, and Bey cannot leave Ohio County.

Bey's bond remains at $50,000 and Rausch's is set at $25,000.

