Accused Dog Killer Appeared in Court

A motions hearing took place early Monday in Belmont County for a man who allegedly shot and killed two of his neighbor's dogs.

Several motions were filed when Michael Chedester appeared in court, the prosecution has ten days to respond.

Chedester was indicted in January on two counts of deliberately harming companion animals.

No new dates have been set.

A motions hearing is expected to take place Monday for a man who allegedly shot and killed two of his neighbor's dogs.

Michael Chedester was indicted in January on two counts of deliberately harming companion animals.

The incident reportedly happened on November 28th when he allegedly fatally shot a Weimaraner and a Doberman Pinshcer in a wooded area outside of St. Clairsville.

Following the alleged incident, Chedester was fired from his job at AEP.

He faces up to two years in prison.

