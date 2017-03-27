Man Accused of Attempting to Lure Child for Sex, Trial Delayed

The trial for a man accused of trying to meet up with a young boy to have sex has been delayed.

Christopher Roshak, 31, allegedly tried to meet up with a 12-year-old boy to have sex.

His trial was supposed to begin at the end of March, but has been delayed.

A competency hearing has been scheduled.

He was indicted back in January on three felony charges including two counts of use of obscene matter with intent to seduce and one count of seducing a minor by computer.

