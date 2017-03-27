Man Accused of Attempting to Lure Child for Sex, Trial Delayed - WTRF 7 News Sports Weather - Wheeling Steubenville

Man Accused of Attempting to Lure Child for Sex, Trial Delayed

Posted: Updated:

The trial for a man accused of trying to meet up with a young boy to have sex has been delayed.

Christopher Roshak, 31, allegedly tried to meet up with a 12-year-old boy to have sex.

His trial was supposed to begin at the end of March, but has been delayed.

A competency hearing has been scheduled.

RELATED STORY: Wheeling Man Arrested After Attempting to Lure Child For Sex

He was indicted back in January on three felony charges including two counts of use of obscene matter with intent to seduce and one count of seducing a minor by computer.

Stay with 7News for updates on this case.

Powered by Frankly

WTRF
96 16th Street
Wheeling, WV 26003

Main (304) 232-7777
Fax (304) 233-5822

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WTRF Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.