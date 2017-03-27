W. Va. Senate Votes to Pass Bill Ending Greyhound Racing Funds

A bill to end the state's Greyhound Breeding Development Fund has passed.

The West Virginia Senate has passed a bill that would transfer funding from the racing industry back to the state to help offset the budget crisis.

The votes on the bill were 19 votes in favor, with 15 votes against it.

Officials say that the bill could cost approximately 1,700 jobs.

This decision could directly impact Wheeling Island Hotel-Casino and Racetrack. President and General Manager Kim Florence released a statement Monday.

"Wheeling Island understands the state is facing a serious budget challenge and are having to make some really tough decisions. We have remained focused on working with our legislators in finding a solution that supports jobs and revenue growth in our Wheeling community and the state."

Senate Bill 437 now moves on to the House of Delegates for consideration.