Belmont Community Hospital Nurse Manager Named Liaison of the Year

Seventeen institutions and individuals, including Teresa Rinkes of Belmont Community Hospital (BCH), were honored for their roles in saving lives through organ, eye and tissue donation at the recent Evening with the Stars hosted by Lifeline of Ohio.

Lifeline of Ohio has named Teresa Rinkes of Belmont Community Hospital Liaison of the Year.

The decision was based on her dedication and innovation in promoting organ, eye, and tissue donation.

Rinkes, who is a nurse manager at Belmont Community Hospital, was one of 17 people and institutions honored for their roles in saving lives through donation. BCH is a division of Wheeling Hospital.

She was honored at the recent Evening with the Stars event, hosted by Lifeline of Ohio.

BCH Vice President John DeBlasis said, “Having Teresa recognized as the Liaison of the Year by Lifeline of Ohio comes as no surprise to those who work most closely with her on a day-to-day basis. It does give the public a small glimpse of her personal dedication and that of BCH to a most worthwhile project. Kudos to her and her team for such an honor.”

The Evening with the Stars event, held in Columbus, also featured testimonials from individuals whose lives have been impacted by donation, including a donor mom, liver recipient and heart recipient.