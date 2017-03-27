Proposed Drink and Gasoline Taxes Could Help Close Budget Gap

In the struggle to close West Virginia's budget gap, some legislators believe taxing soft drinks, tobacco and gasoline could be the answer.

Under Governor Jim Justice's new budget plan, new or increased taxes are a main focus.

One potential go-to tax could target sugary drinks.

Advocates for the sugary-drink tax said it would encourage healthier choices and cut health care costs.

Opponents said the tax will just affect consumer's choices.

Another budget proposal is to increase the gas tax.

Officials said the state's gasoline tax could go up 4.5 cents a gallon, which could bring the highway system approximately 130-million-dollars a year in new money.

The new expenses have some residents concerned.

"It's sad because we do a lot of traveling with our kids and things, and it's hard. It's hard to live in the valley and deal with that," said Wheeling resident, Amber.

While Amber is concerned about new taxes taking every nickel and dime, other locals say they're not too worried about the proposed taxes.