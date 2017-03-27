Budget Proposal Would Hurt Belmont County Organization

Several thousand families a year receive help from the Belmont County Community Action Commission.

The CAC has been around for 50 years, but officials say this is by far the biggest challenge the agency has ever faced.

They help the working poor, the elderly and children.

"We were working this morning on finding a way to help a family to get some food on weekends, to make sure those kids have enough to eat," said Lyndsay Hindman, education disabilities manager.

The CAC helps people keep their heat on, manage to feed their kids, and drive their elderly family members to doctor's appointments.

They say the current administration's plans are heart-wrenching.

"Donald Trump's proposal is a funding level of zero," noted Gary Obloy, executive director of the Belmont County CAC. "So in total that would be about $1.2 million lost to this organization and to the economy in Belmont County."

Their weatherization and heating assistance programs may save lives.

"We replaced ten furnaces in the last year and those ten furnaces more than likely had a cracked heat exchanger which would emit carbon monoxide into the home which could be deadly," said Obloy.

"We help a lot of families and children, and to take those away and cut those funds would take away much-needed services for kids and families in our area," said Lyndsay Hindman.

They serve 2,700 meals to children in the summer.

They help those who work and just need a little help.

"A lady who was raising her great grandchildren had a fire in her electrical box," Obloy recalled. "It was a claim that would be covered by homeowner's insurance, but she didn't have the thousand dollars to pay the deductible. We helped her pay that deductible,"

He said his message to Congress members would be this: "Think of how this could help you or your family or friends if you couldn't make ends meet."