Opposition to Greyhound Bill Holds Rally

On Monday, people opposing the greyhound bill held a rally outside of the State Capitol.

Opponents said cutting state support to the greyhound industry could result in major job losses statewide.

Alan Pritt is a lobbyist with the WV Kennel Association. He said, "Most of them are not going to be able to find jobs soon. Most of these individuals may end up on unemployment payrolls and that's going to be a cost to the state that they're not taking into consideration."

If the bill passes, nearly 2,000 people could find themselves unemployed. Those in opposition said the State has no plan to help adopt out the 7,000 greyhounds.