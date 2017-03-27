Officials: Infrastructure in Belmont County Needs Work

Belmont County officials say they have a serious problem.

Officials said several of the county's roads are a mess and need repaired, but there is not enough money available to get all of the work done.

County engineer Terry Lively said the two main sources of funding, which include the gasoline tax and license plate fees, are no longer enough to cover the cost. He said that's because the gas tax has not seen an increase since 2005, and their portion of the license plate fees have not been adjusted since the mid 60s.

Meanwhile, the cost of repairing the roads have gone up over the past few years.

Officials said they are weighing their options on what they can do because repairs are needed sooner rather than later.

"Oh yeah, this is more than just a paving problem. We have bad bridges, we've got fifty-some bridges that are posted that cannot hold full legal loads and we have guard rails that need replaced," said Lively.

Some possible solutions include an increase in the gas tax or license plate fees. There is also some consideration of a possible levy on a future ballot.