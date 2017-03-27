JMHS Holds Blood Drive

The Students at John Marshall High School took time Monday to give back.

The Blood Drive Club held a blood drive to benefit the Central Blood Bank.

The club hosts these blood drives every year to help the community. The blood bank in return helps out the students who participate.

"The more people that donate they give us more scholarship money. What we do is the students who help with the blood drive they apply for the scholarship and we usually give out a few scholarships each year. It's usually a couple thousand dollars," said Alexa Bushovisky.

The event is student driven and they always get a nice turn out.