Customer Finally Receives Appliances

Last week, 7News brought you the story of an Ohio Valley man who bought kitchen appliances from hhgregg on Black Friday, and four months later, still hadn't received them.

Rick Davis of Wheeling said he finally tried to cancel his order and get his money back. Davis said hhgregg claims they couldn't refund his entire $4,800, only about $2,800, because the company is in bankruptcy.

We placed several calls to the company on his behalf and now his story has a happy ending.

"Well, customer service contacted me Friday morning and gathered all my information, said they'd contact me later that day. They contacted me later that day, said they have all my appliances and that I would receive them on Monday. Monday has come and they have delivered my appliances. I have everything that I have purchased and I'm a satisfied customer," stated Davis.

Davis said the long wait caused him distress, and he was unable to sleep and lost his appetite. He said hhgregg has made good on their promises, and he is pleased.