Report: West Virginia schools' tuition doubles over 15 years

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - A new report shows that the average cost of tuition at West Virginia's public universities and colleges has doubled in the past 15 years.

Media outlets report that the West Virginia Center on Budget Policy released a report on Monday showing that the average tuition has increased by about $4,200 a year at the state's four-year colleges and universities since 2002. That's a roughly 147 percent increase, which outpaced the rate of inflation during that same time period.

The report says continued decreases in state funding to schools have caused tuition to grow rapidly, thus making colleges less affordable than they use to be.

Right now, state lawmakers are debating how much higher education should be cut in next year's budget.

