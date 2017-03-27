Man Caught Recording Woman in Macy's Fitting Room

ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, PA (WTAE) — A woman experienced a dressing room nightmare.

On March 25 around 7 p.m., Heather Lipinski says she was trying on bathing suits in the fitting room at Macy's at the Mall at Robinson.

"I did not even have the top put on fully, and I noticed this phone," said Lipinski.

Lipinski says the phone stuck out of a pocket on the floor, so she reached down for it.

"I grabbed it, and he came underneath and grabbed it out of my hand," said Lipinski.

Startled, she peered out the door and told a nearby associate.

Lipinski added, "My biggest fear is he has me naked on his phone."

Mall security showed her surveillance video. Lipinski says it shows a man rushing out of the dressing rooms and out of the mall to his car in the parking lot.

"The mall security guard came in and saw the guy and was like, oh that's our guy," said Lipinski.

Robinson Township police released a still image from that surveillance video hoping someone can identify him.

Lipinski shared her experience on Facebook to warn other women. Since Saturday, it has been shared more than 2,000 times. Another young woman reached out to Lipinski on Facebook to let her know the same thing happened to her. Hannah Chauvet described an experience similar to Lipinski's - a cellphone peeking out of a pocket. The only difference is that she says it happened in a fitting room in the Forever 21 at the Mall at Robinson on Feb. 8, 2016. Chauvet just turned 18 but says she was only 16 at the time. Lipinski wants it to stop.

"I am not OK," said Lipinski. "No, I am not going to let it go. I am not going to let it go until they find him."

The Mall at Robinson released this statement: "The safety of our customers and associates is our top priority. As a company we do not comment or provide any additional information on ongoing investigations. Please contact the local Robinson Township Police Department with any questions."

Macy's released this statement: "The Mall at Robinson’s top priority is to ensure a pleasant and safe shopping experience for all of our guests. We are cooperating with Robinson Township Police Department regarding an incident inside Macy’s Department Storeon March 25."