Ohio County BOE Approves Fundraising for Playground

Ohio County schools continue to work on fixing up elementary school playgrounds.

At the regular meeting of the Ohio County Board of Education Monday night, West Liberty Elementary School's playground committee made their effort to get board approval to upgrade their playground into a "fitness geared play area."

The committee needed board approval to raise funds.

School principal Stacy Greer hammered home the need to instill in families good lifestyle choices.

"This is just another part of that 'Healthy Lifestyle' that we want to encourage throughout from all the way from age two, if not sooner. All the way through," stated Greer.

Board members voted to approve the playground committee's request.

Because other elementary schools want to upgrade their playgrounds as well, the board wants to investigate the possibilities to centralize the construction bidding at the county level.