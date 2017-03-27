Relay for Life Kicks Off in Ohio County

Ohio County Relay for Life held their kickoff celebration Monday night at Generations Restaurant.

The event is a good time for members to get together for a night of food and fun and learn about the exciting things happening for this year's event.

Everyone has been impacted by cancer in one way or another and 7News anchor Tate Blanchard had the opportunity to talk to the group about his experiences with cancer in his family.

Relay for Life works year-round to raise money and awareness to help fight cancer.

The Ohio County Relay for life will take place on August 11th at Wheeling Park.