Trooper, Suspect Names Released After Shooting

UPDATE 11:07 a.m.:

Both the suspect's and the trooper's identities have been released.

According to Lieutenant Michael Baylous, Corporal David Fry was shot this morning.

Lt. Baylous also confirmed that Jeremiah Yeager is the suspect who was apprehended.

Yeager is being charged with attempted murder of a police officer, but may be facing more charges. He is currently in the hospital being treated for minor injuries sustained during the apprehension.

Corporal Fry's wrist injury is a concern due to the small bones and nerves in the wrist.

------------------------------

9:08 a.m.:

According to our sister station WOWK, the suspect in the shooting of a West Virginia State Police trooper has been apprehended and has been taken into custody.

The trooper was shot while responding to a domestic violence call at an apartment complex.

This happened in Sod just after 2:00 a.m.; the suspect opened fire when the trooper arrived on scene.

The injured troopers name is not being released at this time.

-------------------------------

Some developing news we're following this morning in Lincoln County, West Virginia.

Our sister station WOWK reports a West Virginia State Trooper is in surgery right now at CAMC General after being shot. A woman is being treated there as well for injuries in the domestic dispute.

The suspect is barricaded in an apartment in Lincoln County and troopers and sheriff's deputies are working to get suspect out of the apartment now.

The trooper was shot while responding to a domestic violence call at an apartment complex.

This happened in Sod just after 2 a.m. the suspect opened fire when the trooper arrived on scene.

The trooper was shot in the shoulder and wrist but was able to get in his car and drive about ten minutes away to the South Ridge Walmart in Kanawha County.

The injured troopers name is not being released at this time.