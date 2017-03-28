West Liberty Names Howlett New Head Basketball Coach

West Liberty University announced their new head basketball coach Tuesday morning.

Ben Howlett will take the place of Jim Crutchfield, who recently announced his resignation from the Hilltoppers to take the head coaching job at Nova Southeastern University in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Howlett was previously the lead assistant coach under Crutchfield for the past six years, and helped lead the Hilltoppers to six straight NCAA Division II Tournaments, five Sweet 16s, four Elite Eights, two Final Fours, and the 2014 National Championship game.

"Following someone so successful won't be easy, but I will promise you this. These student athletes represent this university and this community in a positive manner, both on and off the court, and no one will work harder to make you guys proud," said Howlett.

Howlett said his first order of business is to talk with the team, and then it's back to business.