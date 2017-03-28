Man Receives Max. Sentence After Pleading Guilty to 7th DUI

A Belmont County man has received the maximum sentence after pleading guilty to his seventh DUI.

Timothy Shippy was in court Tuesday morning where he learned he'll be serving three years in prison.

Shippy assured the judge that he never wanted to drink again.

Judge Frank Fregiato went with the max sentence and suspended his driver's license for life.

Shippy has previously had his license suspended 15 other times.

