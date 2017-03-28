President Trump to Sign Order to Undo Climate Action Plan - WTRF 7 News Sports Weather - Wheeling Steubenville

President Trump to Sign Order to Undo Climate Action Plan

President Trump will sign an executive order damaging former President Obama's plan to curb climate change on Tuesday.

The executive order will suspend more than half a dozen measures that were apart of former president Obama's plan.

The order includes a review of the Clean Power Plan which restricts greenhouse gas emissions at coal-fired power plants.

The order will also lift a 14-month-old moratorium on new coal leases on federal lands.

The president, who has called climate change a hoax, has repeatedly criticized the power-plant rule and others as an attack on American workers and the struggling US coal industry.

