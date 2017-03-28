800 Local Students Invited to Upcoming Seminar On Sexual Assault

If you have a child, specifically one heading into college, the group Soroptimist International of Wheeling is holding a seminar with some information you need to know.

Studies show one in five college students will be affected by sexual assault in some form. That's why 800 junior and senior girls from local high schools and their families have been invited to a free seminar to learn ways to prevent sexual assault.

At the sexual assault seminar set for April 1,people will learn what to do as bystanders, how to intervene safely, how to report to authorities, and more.

The focus of the event will be on preparing college students, but Assistant Ohio County Prosecutor Jenna Perkins said the event is information everyone should know.

"We do have sexual assault in this community. I'm one of the Prosecutor's that's an assistant here in Ohio County and I prosecute sexual assault cases. Unfortunately, those involve children that are 12 and under, and that is prevalent in this country and internationally, and there's various factors that contribute to it," said Perkins.

The speaker is Wheeling native Sam Wilmoth, a Title IX trainer at West Virginia University. He has delivered these kind of presentations to thousands at the college level.

The free seminar will take place Saturday April 1st from 9:30 to Noon at West Virginia Northern Community College.

If you have questions call 304-242-6325