Cause of Death Confirmed for Woman Found in Steubenville

Steubenville Police have confirmed the cause of death for a woman found dead on Sunday.

According to Chief Bill McCafferty, Latora Magsby of Chicago was found stabbed multiple times to death in an apartment on Arden Avenue.

Magsby's body was discovered after a woman who lived nearby noticed the door open to that apartment.

The woman looked inside and reportedly saw Magsby's body and called the police, who confirmed her dead at the scene.

Police are continuing this investigation, and encourage anyone with information to call Steubenville Police at 740-283-6090, or the anonymous Lauttamus Security Crime Fighters tip line at 1-800-223-0312. All calls will be kept confidential.