A bill that would get rid of Regional Educational Service Agencies, or RESAs, in West Virginia has passed the House.

There are eight RESAs throughout the Mountain state.

RESA 6 serves Hancock, Brooke, Ohio, Marshall and Wetzel counties.

Executive Director Nick Zervos has voiced his opposition to the bill in the past, saying RESAs provide invaluable services like firefighter training and educational resources.

The bill will now move to the Senate for consideration.