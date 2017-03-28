Wheeling Nailers, United Way Give Back to Community

The Wheeling Nailers are doing their part to give back to the local community.

The organization has partnered with the United Way to help them make their campaign goal.

The Nailers are donating a portion of each $14 ticket sold for their last regular season home game on April 7th.

Those involved said it shows just how generous the community is.

"This is two great organizations that is doing a number of great things here. It is going to go a long way to help people right here in our area," said George Smoulder, Executive Direction for United Way.

The game is April 7th at 7:35 p.m at WesBanco Arena.

All you have to do to help is buy a $14 ticket.