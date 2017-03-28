Belmont County Man Sentenced to Max after 7th DUI Conviction

Timothy Shippy's son and his lawyer asked the judge for leniency in the sentencing.

And Shippy spoke out in his own behalf.

But Judge Frank Fregiato decided that Shippy's record spoke louder than his words.

Shippy told the judge he recently realized that he suffers from alcoholism, although he insisted he isn't a daily drinker and isn't "physically addicted."

"I believe with further rehabilitation, counseling and therapy, I can remain sober the rest of my life," said Shippy.

His defense attorney said he runs the family dairy business--Shippy Farms, has a college degree in dairy management and has had custody of his son since the boy's mother left years ago.

He asked for less than the maximum.

"His downfall has been alcohol, Your Honor," said Thomas Ryncarz, Shippy's attorney. "Tim is an alcoholic."

Shippy's father, sister and son were in court, and his son spoke out.

"My dad is a very good man," said Joseph Connell. "He's a great man actually. He's taught me so many things. He's taught me the value of hard work. He's taught me ways to think about the world."

"And it is very much to your credit that you stood up and spoke," said Judge Frank Fregiato to the young man.

But in the end, Judge Fregiato reviewed Shippy's history--seven drunk driving convictions, 15 license suspensions and several accidents.

The judge said if Shippy doesn't warrant the maximum sentence, he doesn't know who would.

"One-car crash," noted the judge, reading the most recent police report. "Shippy claimed he was a passenger. Shippy said the driver got out of the car and ran. Shippy was obviously impaired. His speech was slurred. Eyes were bloodshot and glassy. Shippy could not advise who the driver was, of course because it was he."

The judge sentenced Shippy to the maximum three years, and suspended his license for life.

He also recommended intensive alcohol treatment.

Judge Fregiato said he has to consider not only fair punishment, but also keeping the community safe.

And he said Shippy is the kind of driver who could kill a group of children along the side of the road someday.