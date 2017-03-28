"Dangerous Home" is Nuisance for Neighbors

One house in Bellaire has been a nuisance for residents of Washington Street for years now, and it's gotten to a point where one neighbor said something needs to be done to fix this issue.

The home has been causing residents issues since 2007. The building started to be torn down several years ago, but they stopped half-way and it's causing a very unsafe situation for next-door neighbor Shannon Mullins.

"It's in deplorable conditions, there's debris surrounding the house, there's multitude of trash in the backyard, there's broken glass," Mullins said.

And this list doesn't end there. Mullins told 7News she's found seven syringes on the property, she's had to run several people off it, there's a large unknown animal living in it and she says the smell is unbearable making it so she can't even go outside and enjoy the spring weather.

These issues aren't why there's an immediate need, Mullins has a grand-child expected in June and the environment of the house worries her.

"I just don't feel like the conditions next door are suitable to have a grandchild in the house being that there's lead hazards posted on the house next to me," said Mullins. "And I'm not really sure if there's a condition from that lead that could lead over into my house and maybe cause the baby health issues."

Mullins has been fighting for this house next to hers to be removed for years now, to no avail.

"I've talked to officials, I've filed complaints, I've called and left messages, I have not received any phone calls back," Mullins said.

She really just wants to have a next-door property that she doesn't have to worry about, "I would like to be able to look at the property and see grass instead of syringes, filth. I would like to see it torn down and taken care of. Just to be able to come outside and not have to look at that everyday it would be great."

Since speaking with Mullins, 7News learned code enforcer Bill Swoyer said the house will be demolished in three weeks.