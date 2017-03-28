17-year-old Shot and Killed on Playground

PENN HILLS, Pa. (AP) - Authorities in western Pennsylvania say a 17-year-old youth was shot and killed on a playground in suburban Pittsburgh.



Allegheny County officials say a shooting was reported near Linton Middle School in Penn Hills just after 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.



The victim was found shot on a playground and was pronounced dead at the scene. His name wasn't immediately released.



County officials said students had already been dismissed for the day from the school.



County homicide detectives are assisting police in the investigation. No arrests were immediately announced.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.