Missing Ring Returned to Owner

The woman who accidentally dropped her diamond engagement ring on the floor at Cashland in Bellaire got a big surprise recently.

7News showed you the video of the other customer, an elderly man, who quietly picked it up and slipped it into his pocket. That video was seen by a member of the man's family, who convinced him to do the right thing.

This case is solved and the ring is back with its owner.

Bellaire Police Chief Mike Kovalyk said, "Well, after Channel 7 ran the picture of the individual who picked up the ring on the floor at Cashland after the victim had dropped it, a family member recognized him and told him and he immediately brought the ring in to me and returned it."

"He was nice enough to return the ring so I don't want to press charges, no. I'm just thankful the ring was returned. It's a very expensive ring," stated ring owner Debra Marthaler.

Marthaler told police the ring is valued at $3,800 dollars.

The man who took it signed in at the pawn shop with a fake name and age, saying he was 95-year-old Jim Jones. He is actually a 76-year-old Belmont County man who has not been charged yet.

The police chief has forwarded a report to the prosecutor's office.