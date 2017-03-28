Final Steps Approved for New Power Plant in Brooke County

A thousand jobs will be coming to the Ohio Valley.

Brooke County Commissioners approved the final steps for a new natural gas powered electric plant Monday.

The plant will begin construction next year at the Cross Creek Management Area. More than 400 jobs will be created for construction while the plant will employ 40 full-time, high-paid, high-skilled jobs and nearly 150 jobs throughout the region.

Brian Helmick with Spilman Thomas & Battle said, "This is another one of those, what I would call manufacturing opportunities, to allow for local people to work in a facility that is using local gas from the region and helping gas production for local land owners as well as for the gas industry itself."

Brooke County officials believe the new natural-gas-powered electric plant is a great opportunity for the area.