Statewide Training Agency Could See Cuts

The Regional Educational Services Agencies may have 8% of their funding cut after the Committee Substitute for House Bill 2711 passed through the West Virginia House of Delegates Tuesday.

RESA is an organization that trains local volunteer fire departments, emergency medical crews, along with teachers and principals statewide with important skills for their workplaces. But the eight locations in West Virginia could be in serious jeopardy with this new legislation, which is a serious problem according to their executive director.

"If you work from here, if they ask us to come back to Marshall County, tomorrow we can be there, or the next day we can be there. You can't do that from Charleston; you're looking at two weeks away, three weeks away," Executive Director, RESA 6 Wheeling Nick Zervos told 7News reporter Nick Conigliaro. "So, local control is the what the governor keeps saying 'local control, local control.' We are local control. We are them, they are us."

At this time the eight RESAs throughout the state receive a total of $3.6 million each year from the legislature. Which is a good amount of their revenue, but Zervos believes the groups could still function without the money if given a chance to establish themselves without it first.

"What we're asking for is some time and a little bit of a transaction upfront to help us transition to what they'd like us to transition to," said Zervos. "Still, our return to any investment statewide is enormous and it should be duplicated."

He went on to say the group's return on investment is close to $50 million, which he says could help a state with such a large budget crisis. But without the legislator investment or a transition period, "Some agencies will not be able to exist," Zervos said. "Without additional funding I can see some really good people disappear."

Now, the bill itself has other entities in it as well such as adjusting the school calendar to 180 days, cutting out the Office of Education Performance Audits, and getting rid of the common core testing in place. Zervos believes the RESAs part of this bill shouldn't have been included alongside these.

"If they would've separated the RESAs out in a stand alone bill and take a look at that, then voted up or down. They could've had a better opportunity to look at the facts without feeling the pressure of these other things that they have to deal with."

76 members of the West Virginia House voted yes to the bill, while 24 voted against it.

Zervos is heading down to Charleston Wednesday morning to meet with members of the Senate to "hopefully buy (them) a little extended time and put a few dollars in (their) account to transition through."