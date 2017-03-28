Local Man Wins WV Small Business Champion of the Year

Each year, several small businesses throughout the country are recognized for impacting their local communities.

This year, one Ohio Valley resident took home the top honor for the state of West Virginia.

Many local officials, businesses and others in the Ohio Valley know Pat Ford as the Assistant Director for the Business Development Corporation in the Northern Handle.

But this year he's going by a new title -- West Virginia's Small Business Champion of the Year.

Over the past ten years, Pat Ford, along with the BDC, has brought numerous job opportunities and new businesses to the Ohio Valley. That is why SBA local representative Ed Powell nominated Pat as the top small business owner for West Virginia.

But not only was Pat nominated, he won.

"I'm really excited about this and when I received the phone call, I wasn't so much excited for myself even though it is quite an honor. But I was really excited for our partners, my staff. This has clearly been a collaborative effort over the past ten years," said Ford.

Even though Pat doesn't take a lot of credit, his staff thinks very highly of him.

Pat's business partner Marvin Six even says that Pat deserves this award because of the type of man he is.

"Pat is an individual who sees opportunities rather than obstacles. He's an engaging individual. He makes people feel comfortable with whatever they do," stated Six.

Pat along with other award winners from the Mountain state will celebrate their achievements during a luncheon on May 3rd in Fairmont, WV.

Other winners for the Mountain State include Justin Seibert for the 2017 West Virginia Small Business Exporter of the Year and Donald Riggenbach for the 2017 Family-Owned Small Business of the Year.