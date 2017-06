Tyler County Officials responded to the scene of a fatal motorcycle accident in Sistersville on Tuesday morning.

Upon arrival, deputies found a 2000 Yamaha 650 V-start motorcycle that had been traveling south on WV Rt. 18 and had left the roadway, colliding with the guardrail.

Gary Wayne Cooley of Sistersville, the driver of the motorcycle, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The accident occurred at approximately 11:32 a.m. on Tuesday.