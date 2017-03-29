Jeffery Ward handed maximum sentence for burglary, battery, brandishing

A Wheeling man is handed the maximum in Marshall County after breaking into another man's home and trying to make him shoot up a syringe of deadly drugs.

Jeffery Ward was sentenced for felony nighttime burglary, as well as misdemeanor battery and brandishing a deadly weapon.

The charges stem from an incident back in September 2016 when Ward broke into another man's home in Marshall County and started to beat him up.

The victim said Ward tried to stab him in the chest with a screwdriver before pulling out a gun. Ward then handed the victim and syringe and told him to shoot up.

He also tried to force the victim to sign a document dropping a paternity case out of Ohio County.

Judge Cramer handed Ward the maximum sentence.

"You stand before the court convicted of this crime: the invasion of another man's home in the nighttime, the use of a firearm, physical violence, injuries to that man, and quite frankly after hearing the testimony in the trial, I believe a premeditated plan to intentionally cause that person death in an apparent overdose," Judge Cramer said during sentencing.

Ward will spend 1 to 15 years in prison for the burglary charge.

He will also serve one year in the Northern Regional Jail for both the battery and brandishing charges, as well as $1500 in fines.