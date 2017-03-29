Committee Looks Into Safety of Wheeling Rentals

A committee in the city of Wheeling is working to create some new guidelines to make sure rental properties are safe.

Councilman Dave Palmer said renters across the city are having issues, the big concerns are buildings being unsafe, and unkept.

The public safety committee is trying to get to the bottom of making sure renters are safe and landlords know that they're putting a tenant in a quality apartment.

Some of those safety issues include exposed wires, plumbing, roofs leaking, collapsing building and doorways and more.

The committee is looking into checklists and discussing rental inspections or a rental certificate program, they're not sure which direction they will take, but they want to start the discussion now so that residents and city staff can weigh in.

"It's like having your vehicle inspected in West Virginia that gives you the aspect that you have a safe vehicle to put on the road, so as the owner of the vehicle that's what you want, so as the owner of the property you have someone else telling you, yes, this is a good safe place to rent out," said Palmer.

Palmer said they are looking to model off Morgantown, and that if there are fees involved, they will not make the city any profit.

Palmer said the committee wants to hear from landlords and renters alike, and they expect to hold a public hearing.

If you'd like to give your opinion, you can send them to Nancy Praeger at the city offices.