Lawmakers Determine Who Should Collect Sales Taxes

West Virginia lawmakers are trying to determine who should have to start collecting sales taxes, that don't have it now.

Businesses such as attorneys and accountants do not levy a sales tax, nor do tattoo parlors, barber shops and many others.

Right now the legislature is thinking about lifting some of the exemptions.

"I think every thing's got to be on the table now. This bill has changed so many times. It's kind of hard; it's such a moving target, it's hard to keep up with it. When the final draft comes along I'm going to have to look at all of those separately, before I can make a full decision," said Sen. Tom Takubo.

The senate and house tax reform bill differ a great deal, and with only 11 days left in the legislative session, there are concerns the work