Physicians advocate for less criminal convictions for drug users

West Virginia still leads the nation in overdose deaths and this problem is continuing to spread.

However, the American College of Physicians just released a paper advocating for a different way to handle the situation through more treatment and less criminal convictions.

ACP President Dr. Nitin S. Damie said that "the ACP feels substance abuse disorders is a chronic illness and it should not be criminalized, but there should be access for patients to seek proper treatment for their condition."

Officials say that in Wheeling alone, at least 2 to 3 overdoses happen each day. Throughout the state, this number is even higher, which is why the ACP is trying to prevent and treat substance use disorders.

To combat this problem, the ACP recommends that physicians follow appropriate clinical guidelines related to pain management and prescriptions.

EMSTAR Medical Director Dr. Neal Aulick said that these guidelines are "just common sense things to not inappropriately prescribe narcotics or give narcotics to patients who really shouldn't have them."

"We also do a lot here [at OVMC] with our case managers and emergency department to provide resources to patients who do have problems with addictions and want to seek help to get past this addiction," Aulick said.

The ACP says that substance abuse endangers individuals and their families, but access to care for these disorders is limited.