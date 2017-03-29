Wednesday's Child: Meet Kanyah

Our Wednesday's Child for March is Kanyah.

Kanyah is seven years old, lives in Wheeling, is in the first grade, and she is looking for a mentor.

She says if she had a mentor, she would want to "dance, hug, and sing" with her.

Kanyah is on the waiting list for a mentor through the Youth Services System Youth Mentoring Network.

She says she would like a female mentor. She would like someone who will listen to music with her, play with her dolls, and someone who will be like a sister to her.

Kanyah is a little shy at first but has a lot of energy.

Her grandma says she likes to read, play with her Shopkins, and see movies.

Organizers of the program say they like to match the kids with mentors that share similar interests. If you would like to be Kanyah's mentor, you can contact the Youth Mentoring Network at 304-218-2857.