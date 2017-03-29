W.Va. Greyhound De-Funding Could Affect Border Communities in Ohio

The Wheeling Island Hotel Casino Racetrack is a self-contained destination.

Patrons can stay overnight in the hotel, and eat in any of several restaurants in the casino.

But they often tend to venture out.

"I've talked to people over the years who come in for the greyhound racing and don't necessarily stay on Wheeling Island," noted Mark Thomas, Belmont County Commission president. "If they're coming in from the west, they might stay overnight in St. Clairsville. They might stop in St. Clairsville to eat. They might stop in Bridgeport or along the riverfront to pick up groceries or what have you."

If racing is discontinued and jobs are lost, some of those employees are from Belmont County.

Thomas often says the state border in this area doesn't have a fence on it.

"We have a river boundary that separates two states, two counties, but that's it." he said. "The economy's the same, demographics are the same, so we feed off of each other's economy."

Along with many people, he'll be watching the decision closely.