'Greyhound Bill' would have negative impact on area

Senate Bill 437 was passed through the State Senate on Monday with a 19 to 15 vote. So now, if it passes through the House it would bring an end to the Greyhound Breeding Development Fund. And Wheeling officials tell 7News this will have a negative impact on the Friendly City.

"This would be a detriment to our economic development efforts," said Wheeling City Manager Robert Herron.

In West Virginia to have a functioning casino there has to be a racing element, according to Wheeling/Ohio County Convention & Visitor's Bureau Executive Director Frank O' Brien. For the Wheeling Island Hotel Casino Racetrack their element is Greyhound racing.

Senate Bill 437 could uncouple Greyhound racing with Wheeling Island Hotel Casino Racetrack which could be a big problem for Whg @WTRF7News pic.twitter.com/u8Z3EtZjx8 — Nick Conigliaro (@NConigliaroWTRF) March 29, 2017

O'Brien went on to say when they first created the partnership the casino would take $15 million of their revenue and give it to the dog track to support the industry. Which from his understanding belongs to those two entities.

"This $15 million doesn't even belong to the state or its tax players," O'Brien told 7News. "This $15 million was money that was needed to put the deal together between the dog track and the casino."

O' Brien believes if they take this money from the dog breeders and owners it will cripple the area and could cause the casino to possibly look for another location. Herron agrees it would have a negative impact.

"If the decoupling were to go through and greyhound racing were not occurring at the track the casino officials have told us they'll basically shut the entire clubhouse, track down," said Herron. "I know that would have a couple hundred thousand dollar impact on our tax increment financing district."

But the financial impact wouldn't just be felt there. O' Brien brought up the fact there are more jobs involved with it such as food, the people who clean the kennels and racetrack area, and the veterinarians. He's not very optimistic this bill will be shot down .

"The legislators that are in the areas that racetracks are, i.e. Wheeling, i.e. Huntington," said O'Brien. "There numbers do not exceed the number of people that want to take that $15 million."

He continued to say Wheeling needs greyhound racing for one simple reason, it separates us from the competition in Pennsylvania and Ohio.

Again Senate bill 437 will get its second reading in the house tomorrow. But a third reading is needed for final approval.