Residents of Rines Ridge Worried About Road Slip

A major slip along one area roadway and it has folks concerned about the safety of their children.

People living along Rines Ridge Road in Marshall County are looking for answers from the state and they say they need them sooner rather than later.

According to residents, parts of the road have been giving way over the past two years, and they feel the situation poses a danger to their families.

Heavy equipment from the oil and gas industry travels the road daily, and drivers of large vehicles often have trouble making their way around the area.

"It needs to be done right now cause that bus right there..that seventy six passenger bus is going to..if that bank gives way, it's going to roll," said Rick Oliver, who lives on Rines Ridge.

Marshall County Schools Transportation Director Dave Smith said he is aware of the issues and released a statement saying: "We have been keeping an eye on the situation. I was there the other day to make sure the bus can pass through safely. If the road conditions continue to deteriorate we will have to change the bus route. The detour would mean a longer ride for the students. We would rather have students safe and it take a little longer to travel than to keep driving a road that is unsafe. We will continue to monitor the situation."

"The bus driver has turned in two years in a row, and I have been working on it for about two years or better," Oliver said.

The West Virginia Department of Highways commented on the situation saying there are a number of slips they are aware of in the area, and since Rines Ridge is considered a low traffic road, there are no immediate plans for any repair. Karrie Jones, with the WVDOH, said they have been in contact with the oil and gas company that has been using the road.

Jones said they hope to work out an agreement where some of the slips may be repaired by late this summer.