Belmont County Offering Free Military ID Cards for Residents

When a person gets out of the U.S. military, they get a paper called a DD 214. They are told to keep that document in a safe place.

But, they don't have anything they can carry around in their wallet, that identifies them as a veteran. Now, the Belmont County Veterans Service Office in Bellaire has changed that.

The Belmont County office started making proof of service cards several years ago. But, then the State of Ohio came up with rules for cards, and said the county didn't meet them. So, the county office has gotten a new card machine.

Now veterans can come in and get their picture taken and their card made, any Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday.

"A lot of stores might provide discounts. But you might have to show proof. This is just one way of showing proof so you don't have to carry around your DD 214," said Michael Schuler, the Veterans Outreach Coordinator.

He continued, "All the veterans we've provided ID cards for, they're very happy with them. I think for them to have that ability to show proof of service is something that many veterans desire."

Only Belmont County residents can get this done at the Belmont County Veteran's office. You have to bring your DD 214 and a current bill that shows your address.

It's a free service, and the card is good for ten years.