West Liberty University President Reacts to Possibility of Budget Cuts

As the West Virginia Legislature continues to work toward a balanced budget, uncertainty is looming for the future of the state's regional higher education institutions.

Together, the institutions, who serve more than 15,000 students across the state, are emphasizing the importance of student need.

President Dr. Stephen Greiner of West Liberty University says he's heard anything between zero cuts, to 20 percent cuts.

He says if it comes to the worst case scenario, he's already started looking at some creative financing that would avoid cutting personnel.

"Whether it's equipment supplies or travel, construction. Those kinds of things will be the first to be put on hold," Dr. Greiner said.

He added he has been looking at modernizing light fixtures around campus to try and save on utility costs in the long run.

He said they have a Board of Governor's meeting the first week of April, and they are hoping to have more information on the budget by then.