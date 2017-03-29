Marshall County Family Resource Network Continues "Carry On" Project

The Marshall County Family Resource Network is working with local Department of Health and Human Resources offices for the third consecutive year on their "Carry On" project.

The project aims to help foster children entering home placement or who are in transition by providing them with basic essentials.

On Wednesday, FRN and Kohl's employees filled 32 backpacks with hygiene and comfort items that will be given to the DHHR offices and given out to children ages 0 to 17.

"Trying to make this as easy on a child as possible. I know this is a really difficult time, so anything we can do to help ease that for them is really important to us," said Stacie Dei, Director at the Marshall County FRN.

Aside from volunteering their time, the Kohl's Cares initiative also presented the FRN with a $500 check.

The backpacks will be shared through Marshall, Wetzel, and Tyler counties.