Bellaire Police Recover a piece of Stolen Equipment

Bellaire Police recovered a piece of stolen equipment a block away from where it was taken.

A mortar mixer stolen from a construction site last October near 26th Street was recovered Wednesday just a block from where it was stolen. The equipment had been rented from Bridgeport Equipment in October. Police were notified of a suspect Wednesday and a location where it might be located.

Bellaire Police Department was notified of the mixer as it was attached to a pickup truck at another construction site on 26th Street near the Imperial Plaza. Police Chief, Mike Kovalyk said the mixer had been repainted and the ID plate removed but the serial number was located in another area on the equipment.

The mixer was taken to impound by Bill's Towing and the mixer is valued at around $3000.00.

The information of the owner of the pickup was forwarded to the prosecutor's office and the investigation is ongoing.