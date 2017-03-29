Breaking: Medical Marijuana Passes State Senate

State bill 386, which would make medical marijuana legal in West Virginia, has passed the State Senate by a vote of 28-6.

Delegate Shawn Fluharty of Ohio County, West Virginia introduced medical marijuana legislation in this year's session without much success in the House of Delegates.

Advocates say that it is a safer alternative to help ease debilitating medical conditions, while opponents say that there just is not enough research.

The bill will now go back to the House of Delegates for another vote.