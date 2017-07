Some good news for anyone looking for a job in construction. This morning the 2017 Construction Job and Career Fair will be at Wesbanco Arena.

The fair will feature local building trades and contractors with presentations throughout the day and evening.

It'll all start this morning at 9:30 a.m. and run until 2:30 p.m. Then it'll open up again at 4 p.m. and run until 6 p.m.